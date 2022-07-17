Mary T. Edwards age 77 of Ewing, Nebraska passed away July 6, 2022 at Arbor Care in Neligh, Nebraska.
Mary Thalia Edwards was born on February 19, 1945 to Clyde and Florence “Marie” Smith in Galesburg, Illinois. She grew up in London Mills, IL and later moved to Elmwood where she graduated from Elmwood High School. She married Jerry Bane of Yates City, IL and welcomed two daughters, Christy Lynn in 1968 and Stacy Jo in 1969. She worked at Caterpillar and retired in 1995. After retiring, she moved to Idaho Springs, CO with her late husband Gary Bailey. In January, on the 20th of 2019 she married longtime friend, Robert “Gary” Edwards in Yates City, IL. Mary enjoyed decorating, puzzles on her iPad and spending time with her family!
She is survived by her husband Robert “Gary” Edwards of Ewing, NE, daughters, Christy (Mitch) Marquardt of Idaho Springs, CO and Stacy (Jarrod) Long of Pender, NE, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brother Charles (Nancy) Smith of Chicago, IL, brother HD Smith and Meridee of London Mills, IL, sister Marcy Smith of Colorado Springs, CO, brother Paul (Julie) Smith of Oceanside, CA, brother Claude Smith of Manhattan Beach, CA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles and her late husband Gary Bailey.
Private family services planned for future date. Condolences can be mailed to P O Box 2052 Idaho Springs, CO 80452 or online to www.snidermemorialfh.com.
Private family services planned for future date. Condolences can be mailed to P O Box 2052 Idaho Springs, CO 80452 or online to www.snidermemorialfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.