Funeral service for Mary Ann Thiele, age 87 of Clearwater, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater with Father John Norman and Father James Kramper. Burial will be at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with a 7:00 Wake service. Mary Ann passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemoiralfh.com