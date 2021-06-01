Funeral service for Marvin R. Stueckrath, 78, of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #16, V.F.W. Post #1644, American Legion Riders, and the United States Army Honors Guard. Marvin passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
