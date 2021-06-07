Funeral services for Marvin E. Sands, age 73, of Neligh will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with Father Pat Nields officiating.
Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery rural Clearwater, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Wake Service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Marvin passed away on June 5, 2021.
