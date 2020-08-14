A graveside celebration of life service for Marvin L. Forbes, 81, of Neligh, formerly of Brunswick, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 21st, 2020 at the Brunswick Cemetery.
Marvin was born August 21st, 1938 to Raymond and Suzie (Ziegenbein) Forbes. He passed away in his sleep August 9th, 2020.
Marvin graduated from Neligh High School in 1955. On October 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mary Mason. They were blessed with three daughters.
He was in the Army National Guard for eight years. He farmed for ten years and moved to Brunswick, NE where Marvin worked for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He was an area wildlife biologist stationed at Grove Lake. After 35 years with the commission, he retired. He continued to love being outdoors, working with nature, turkey hunting, fishing, gardening, and puttering in his shop. He loved his dogs, his constant companion was Cindy, a schnoodle. He had a huge sweet tooth and always had some sort of candy filling his pockets. He was a member of the Brunswick Congregational Church. He served on the Brunswick town board for eight years.
Marvin leaves behind Mary, wife of 63 years, daughters Connie (Stan) Haglund of Norfolk, Kathy (Jim) Gordon of San Antonio, Texas,and Theresa (Scott) Wiegert of Norfolk and a special niece, Renee Tillson of Omaha. Grandchildren Angela Haglund (Lucas Burk), Alicia Haglund, Taylor (Katie) Wiegert, Rachel (Tyler) Lindstedt, Ellen Gordon, and Matthew Gordon. His great-grandchildren, Hudson, Quinlee, and Lazarus, and his sister-in-law, Nancy Forbes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Virginia Tillson, and brother Ronald Forbes.
Per Marvin’s wishes, his ashes along with the ashes of his beloved pet, Cindy will be buried at the Brunswick Cemetery.