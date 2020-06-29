Martha Joyce Crellin Rickard
September 20, 1925-March 19, 2020
“And with a thrilling major chord-there let life end”
Martha Joyce Rickard, age 94, passed away peacefully March 19, 2020. Born September 20, 1925, Martha was the only child of Raymond and Alice Crellin of Ewing, Nebraska.
Martha received her teaching degree from Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska, and taught 25 years collectively in Sidney, Nebraska, Hartline, Washington, and Corvallis, Oregon.
Martha was married to Cecil Rickard in 1948 and together had four children: Gary, Randall, David and Ruth.
An accomplished musician, Martha played piano and organ for numerous weddings and funerals, as well as sharing her beautiful soprano voice in song. Martha had the privilege of teaching piano to many students and fondly remembered directing various community choruses and church choirs over the years.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Cecil and their infant son, Gary Gene.
Martha is survived by her children Randall, David and Ruth; grandchildren Amanda, Marci, Amy, Jonathan, Lindsay, Lauren and Cameron. Great grandchildren include Peyton, Hayden, Elijah, Abby, Sadie, Desmond, Jaxon, Alixia, Rory, Nora and baby Peterson due 7/2020.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me. For I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls, for my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
To leave remembrances, please direct your comments toward www.cadycremationservices.com.