Funeral services for Marlowe Jensen, 87, of Royal, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Royal City Auditorium. Visitation will be 1 Hr. prior to the service at the auditorium. Burial will be in the Tilden Cemetery. He died July 23 at the Veterans Hospital in Omaha. Ashburn Funeral Home of Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
Marlowe Dwayne Jensen was born in Page to Andrew and Dorothy (Wauer) Jensen on July 5, 1935 and passed away on July 23, 2022. He moved to Royal at the age of 4 in 1939. He was proud of that fact that he had Royal as his address for 83 years. He attended the District 76 school three miles from his house till the 5th grade. He then went to school in Royal where he graduated 4th (out of 4) in 1952. From 1952-57, he worked for Mitteis Construction, John Gilroy, and Darryl Hamer when he moved dirt, drove a gravel truck, and operated a caterpillar for soil conservation.
Marlowe joined the Army through the Federal Reserve at the Shellhamer Hardware store in O’Neill. He was stationed in Butzbah, Germany as a supply clerk and then was transferred to be an ambulance driver and was trained to be a medic. While there he traveled to Denmark to see family and 9 other countries. In 1960, he came back to the family farm to help his dad. On June 19, 1962 he married Earleen Faye Schrunk in Clearwater and to this union they had two children, Nurita Belen and Justin J. They farmed, milked Jersey’s, and operated a second-hand store in Royal, Orchard, and Brunswick. On April 17, 1977, Marlowe started his wheelwright business. Others soon learned of his talent and wanted their ancestors wheels rebuilt. He has wheels in 39 states and has built over 7,000 wheels. He turned the business over to his son in 2020. Marlowe was featured in the Sundowner, Nebraskaland, Small Farmers Journals, several local newspapers, PBS TV in Lincoln and on Discoveries of America that is viewed worldwide. He also taught nine other guys the art so it would not die. He was also written about in the “Zoo Nebraska” book.
Marlowe enjoyed many aspects of life such as raising/selling/hunting with his hounds, going to various second-hand stores to find “treasures”, and most of all spending time with his family, especially the great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Earleen of 60 years, daughter Nurita Belen (Junior) Lambert of Axtell, son Justin J Jensen of Royal, granddaughter Jayleen (Jason) Landstrom of Axtell, Erin (Bryon) McDorman of Holdrege, grandchildren Revyn, Layken, and Maysen Landstrom of Axtell, Baby June McDorman in Heaven and Baby McDorman that is due in December, sister Ardella (Archie) Brandt of Plainview, nephews Duaine Brandt and Arvin Brandt of Royal, and niece Debra (Michael) Sorensen of Plainview, brother in laws Ellis (Lois) Schrunk, Roland (Shirley) Schrunk, Dorald (late Alva) Robinson, Merlyn (late Nila) Schrunk, Laura (late Dale) Ratliff, Bob (Sheila) Schrunk, Tim Schrunk, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death was his maternal grandparents Frank and Lottie (Oelsligle) Wauer and paternal grandparents Jens John and Anna (Kemose) Jensen and his parents.