Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.