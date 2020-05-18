Private Family Services for Margaret “Shug” Paulsen, age 95 of O’Neill, Nebraska will be held at the Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. Pastor John Nelson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to the Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill.
Margaret passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Jean (Magwire) Paulsen was born on September 1, 1924 to Vester and Alma (Matzen) Magwire on a farm southwest of Tilden, Nebraska. She was the 6th child of 10 consisting of 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
She attended country school 8 miles southwest of Tilden through the 8th grade and graduated from Tilden High School in 1942. After graduation she taught at several country schools and kept books at the Corkle Farm Supply during the summers.
Shug married Edwin “Bud” Paulsen on April 1, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. They were married for 38 years before Bud passed away in 1989. They were blessed with 4 children; Gary, Sandy, Cindy, and Terry.
The couple moved to O’Neill in 1956 where she was a stay at home mom and worked for Avon while her children attended school. She was an active member of the Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. There Shug taught Sunday School and helped with the Church Youth Group. She also served on the Altar Committee, volunteered in the Hannah Book Store, and belonged to the Quilting Club.
Shug loved to dance and enjoyed going to dances with Bud and their siblings and friends in their younger years. She was an avid gardener, had lots of beautiful flowers and enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and Nebraska’s volleyball and football teams. Her family was her greatest blessing in life and she enjoyed every minute she got to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She looked forward to family reunions and being the ‘official’ photographer. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Margaret (Shug) is survived by her four children: Gary Paulsen and wife Rose of Kearney NE, Sandy Paulsen and Tony Backus of Grand Island NE, Cindy Paulsen of O’Neill NE, and Terry Paulsen of Omaha NE. Four grandchildren: Michael Esterling and wife Sarah of O’Neill NE, Myla Esterling and Jason Vergith of O’Neill NE, Tyler Paulsen of Lincoln NE, and Jordan Paulsen of Kansas City MO. Four great-grandchildren: Maegan Vergith, Michaela Vergith, Maccoy Vergith, and Emma Esterling. One sister, Irene Martin of Neligh NE. Two sisters-in-law: Colette Magwire and Maxine Magwire, both of Lincoln NE. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband Edwin “Bud” Paulsen, four sisters; Florence, Ruth, Marian and Euna, four brothers; Milan “Mike”, Raymond, Jack, and Dean.