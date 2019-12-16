Margaret Dozler, 87, of Neligh, NE, formerly of Elgin, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh, NE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. Kevin Vogel and Rev. Pat Nields concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Elgin, NE. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Huffman-Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences by be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com
