Funeral services for Margaret J. Christiansen of Neligh, NE will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at First Congregational U.C.C. in Neligh, NE with Rev. Kate West, officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Margaret passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Plainview Manor in Plainview, NE.
Margaret Jean (Wagner) Christiansen was born on November 7, 1924 to Roy E. and Grace (McLaughlin) Wagner at Tilden, Nebraska. She attended Rural School District #47 in Antelope County and graduated from Tilden High School with the Class of 1942. She taught Rural School District #7 and District #47. Margaret also worked at Tilden Bank, Mutual of Omaha, and was an assistant to Dr. H.E. Salsburg in Tilden for 10 years. She was united in marriage to John H. Johnson at Tilden on November 13, 1949. They joined the Peace Church in Tilden in 1949. They moved to Neligh in 1962 where John was a State Farm Insurance Agent and Margaret assisted him. John passed away, May 16, 1979. Margaret continued to work in the Insurance business until February 16, 1990, when she married Donald Christiansen at Neligh.
She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews and two step-children, sister-in-laws Verona Wagner and Rita Wagner, six step grandchildren and 16 step great grandchildren, dear cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Maurice, Richard, Roy Jr., and Donald, and husbands John H. Johnson and Donald Christiansen.