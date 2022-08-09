Marcus John Hanneman
August 10, 1957-August 4, 2022
Marcus John Hanneman, 64, of Lincoln, passed away on August 4, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1957 in Plainview, NE to Gerald and Dorothy (North) Hanneman. He attended Antelope County School District #61, Plainview Public Schools, graduating in 1975, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1979.
He was a mathematics teacher and coach at Elgin Pope John, Barneston, and Orchard high schools, until returning to UNL in 1983 to study computer science. In 1988, he started work at the State of Nebraska, Health and Human Services Department as a computer programmer.
A passionate Nebraska athletics supporter, he held season tickets for many years to Men’s and Women’s basketball, Women’s volleyball, baseball and softball. He attended as many football games as he could find a ticket for and wrestling matches when not attending games involving his nieces and nephews.
Marcus is survived by his sister, Candace (Tom) Ristow of Lincoln, brothers, Gail (Susan) Hanneman of Lincoln, and Craig (Rhonda) Hanneman of Elkhorn, four nieces and 9 nephews, three great-nieces and 10 great-nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roger, and nephew Richard Hanneman.
Service will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview, 405 West Park Avenue, with internment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church, one hour before the service. Casual dress or Cornhusker attire is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to your local youth sports programs, or the American Heart, Kidney or Alzheimer’s associations. Memorials can also be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at ashburnfh.com