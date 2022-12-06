Funeral Services for Lyle “Pete” Schleusener, age 90 of O’Neill, NE, will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard, NE with Military Honors provided by the Orchard American Legion Post #136. Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 4 to 6 PM at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a Prayer Service at 6 PM. Lyle passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
