Private memorial services for Lyle James Meyer, 69, of Norfolk, will be held at a later date. He died of natural causes Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home near Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Lyle was born on a farm near Crofton, the son of Gaylord Herman Carl and Violet Rose (Hennings) Meyer. He attended school in Bloomfield until his family moved to Norfolk where he graduated from Norfolk Senior High School. He received a diploma for Heating and Air Conditioning from Northeast Technical Community College. Lyle spent his working years as an auto mechanic, welder, carpenter, farmer, handy-man, HVAC technician, and finally retired from the United States Postal Service. In 1973 he married Shirley Ann Moser in Neligh. Together they raised their family, farmed and milked cows south of Brunswick on the family farm before moving to Brunswick.
Lyle enjoyed riding motorcycles, rebuilding engines, fishing, and drinking a cold beer with friends. A craftsman at heart, like his father, he spent most of his life building and fixing things for family and friends. Lyle found no greater joy than to give of his time and talents helping others. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Lyle is survived by his three daughters and their families, Becky and Rev. Chad Boggs and their children, Drew, Adam, Evan, Grant, Isabel, Asher, Micah, Leah, Luke, and Judah James of Tilden, NE, Amy and Frank Erardi of Baltimore, MD, and Alissa and finance’ Murat Agar, and their children, Jack, Elmas, and Kendall of Fremont, NE; two sisters, Linda Barrett and Lila Russert and sister-in-law, Marla Meyer, all of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews; as well as, two aunts, Agnes DeLaRoi of Bloomfield, NE and Shirley Juhlin of Johnston, IA; uncle Allen Meyer of Pittsboro, NC; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Claire Meyer; two brothers, Leslie Meyer and LaVern Meyer; one brother in infancy; one stepbrother, Tom Roberts; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any condolences or special memories be sent to: 508 S. Elm Street, Tilden, NE 68781.
Memorial contributions be made in Lyle’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, 416 W Park Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701.