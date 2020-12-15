Lydia Darlene (Jacob) Petersen was born the second child of 12 to Ervin and A. Marie Klawitter Jacob on Oct. 15, 1933 in Norfolk.
She grew up in the Neligh area and graduated from Neligh High with class of 1951. She married Wendell Petersen on Sept. 21, 1951 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. To this union, three sons were born. Steven, the oldest, was born in Texas while Wendell was in the Air Force. Upon returning home to Neligh, they farmed south of Neligh for a few years. A new adventure took them to California. It was there that their sons Randy and Les were born.
Aside from being a mother and homemaker, Darlene was a licensed dietitian and worked in the public schools in Riverside, Calif. After retiring from the school system, she enjoyed teaching preschool and had an in-home day care. When retirement caught up with her again, she volunteered by working at the deaf and blind institution. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.
Hardship hit Darlene with the loss of her husband Wendell...Pete as we called him in 1994, her three sons Les in 1985, Randy in 1998 and Steve in 2011, as well as a grandson Kody, Randy's son. Others preceding her in death were two sisters Elvera (Harry) Lewis from Neligh and Luella (Bob) Simpson from Anoka, Minn., brothers Ervin Jr. " Bud" Jacob (wife Shirley Brandt) of Creighton and Louie of Clearwater.
Surviving her to cherish her memories are four grandchildren, Brian, Brandon, Kendra, Kyle, seven great grandchildren, sisters Margeret McDonald (Merrill), Elsie Jones ( Donnie), Joyce Daniels (Orval), all of Norfolk, Betty Walker (William) of Ozark, Ala., Hazel Hoefer of Green Valley, Ariz., brothers Eli (Carla) Jacob of Clearwater, Harold Jacob of Alpha, Minn., many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services are planned after the new year for Darlene in Yucaipa, Calif. where she passed away on Dec. 10, 2020 at the age of 87.
A quote from her niece: "My Aunt Darlene had smiles to brighten your days, who always made you feel good with her warm words of praise, and what's more, knew what to do to make wishes come true."