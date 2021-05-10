Lucille “Lucy” Allemang, 92, of Neligh, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Neligh with Fr. Pat Nields officiating. Interment will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery, Clearwater, NE. Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Pope John Catholic School, St. Boniface Catholic School, or the Neligh Senior Center.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
Lucille “Lucy” Allemang
Lucille Frances Allemang, daughter of Nicholas and Frances (Zimmerman) Goscha, was born June 26, 1928 at Clearwater. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Theresa’s Church in Clearwater, attended Clearwater Public Schools, and graduated in 1945.
On May 11, 1950, Lucy married Ted W. Allemang at St. Theresa’s Church in Clearwater and the couple made their home on a farm north of Clearwater, where they lived, farmed and raised their children. In addition to being a homemaker and helping on the farm, she opened Lucy’s Hobby Shop in Clearwater in 1979 and the Flower Corner in Neligh in 1982. In 1991, they moved from the farm to a home in Neligh where Lucy lived until her death.
Lucy was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis Rosary Sodality and was a member of the neighborhood extension club when they lived on the farm.
She is survived by her children: Christina (Gary) Bolling of Elgin, NE; Steven (Teena) Allemang of Haigler; Doug (Sue) Allemang of Bartlett; Pam (Marvin) Klabenes of Clearwater; Charlie (Janette) Allemang of Clearwater; Jeff (Sandi) Allemang of Grand Junction, Colo.; Janette (Marty) Kerkman of Clearwater; Mary (Gary) Bartak of Ewing; sister-in-law Joan Allemang of Clearwater; brother-in-law Leon Allemang of Lincoln; 38 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted, son Scott, granddaughter Mary Klabenes, grandson Andrew Bolling, great granddaughter Taylor Bode, great grandson Justin Jonas, 12 brothers and sisters and spouses.