Lucas Erik Nygren, was born on June 10, 1987 to Dean Nygren and Shari (Wallin) Auge’ at Norfolk. He was welcomed into this world by his brother Jared; the brothers were polar opposites to this day. Jared is the talker and Luke the quiet one. Luke was always an adventurous child and always had bumps and bruises to show for it. He attended Newman Grove Public School and graduated with the class of 2006.
In 2014 Lucas met Ciera, they later began dating and welcomed their first baby, Jacob Dean Nygren on July 10, 2016. In May 2017 the couple bought their home in Tilden, later to be married on September 16, 2017. On June 14, 2018 Luke and Ciera welcomed their 2nd child into the world, Everley Kay Nygren. Living happily in their home with their beautiful children they decided to add another bundle of joy on May 5, 2020, Charlotte May Nygren.
Lucas was an amazing father to his children. He would take them riding in the summer on the lawn mower with him, rough house inside with them and spend the evenings cuddling his babies. Luke gave his children so much love and encouragement, he loved seeing them learn new things or try something they haven’t done before. Luke and Jacob had a love for fishing and would go often when the family went camping during the summer.
Lucas gained a love for building things with his step father Randy. Randy taught him all the tricks of the trade including perfection. Everyone admired Luke’s woodworking skills and his hobby making wood burned benches. Luke also enjoyed passing time fishing at the river. He spent the past 9 years as a proud partner in his career with A&E Builders with his best friend Brad Uecker. His days were filled with endless jokes and laughter while working at the job sites. Luke’s son Jacob always followed closely behind daddy and has learned to love building things too.
Lucas loved riding his motorcycle and in 2021 bought his first Harley Davidson he had been dreaming of. The last day Luke spent on this earth was on his motorcycle with his wife Ciera riding in a poker run for their Godson Barrett. He left the world doing what he loved with the woman he loved and will be missed greatly by everyone in his life.
Lucas is survived by his wife Ciera Nygren and three children Jacob, Everley, and Charlotte Nygren of Tilden; his mother Shari Auge’ of Newman Grove; his father and step-mother Dean and Lori Nygren of Newman Grove; brother Jared Nygren and his girlfriend Megan of Humphrey; father-in-law Bill Henery of Pierce; sister-in-law Chelsea (Ryan) Guant and their three children; along with many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lloyd and Darlene Wallin; paternal grandparents Carroll and LaVonne Nygren.