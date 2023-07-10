Loris (Bud) Jones age 87, of Loveland Colorado, passed away June 29, 2023 at Good Samaritan Rehab Center in Loveland, CO. Bud Jones was cremated in Loveland CO and a private family inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
Everyone is invited to a celebration of life for Bud from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday July 15 at Neligh Legion Post 172. Lunch and drinks will be served. Casual dress is requested.
Loris Ivan Jones was born October 13, 1935 to Cornwin Jones and Mabel (Rouse) Jones in Royal Nebraska. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1953. Bud joined the Army in 1955 and transferred to the army reserves in 1957 and was discharged in 1961. Bud took a job with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation and moved his family to Sterling, Colorado.
Bud married Marlene Berg on May 29, 1960. They had three children: Steve, Randi, and Julie. The family moved to Loveland, Colorado in July 1976 where Bud retired in 1998. Bud enjoyed spending time with family and having picnics in the mountains. He liked to hunt and fish. He was a member of Elks Lodge in Loveland. Bud and Marlene enjoyed traveling and took many trips together.
He is survived by wife, Marlene Jones of Loveland, CO. Son, Steve Jones who raised 4 children in New Jersey and currently lives in Loveland, CO. Daughters Randi Jones of Loveland CO and Julie Jones of Loveland CO. Bud had 4 grandchildren: Valerie Kriger, Desiree’ Hoelzle, Benjamin Jones, Samantha Jones. Bud had six great grandchildren: Anna Kriger, Coraline Kriger, Faelen Kriger, Cece Hoelzle, Leo Hoelzle, and Mackenzie Jones
Bud is preceded in death by his parents and five siblings; Leon Jones, Leola Schwager, Laurel Meyer, Lorita Dietz, and Lenny Jones.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the family for trees and landscaping at Laurel Hill Cemetery.