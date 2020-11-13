Funeral services for Lori Schrader age 62, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh, with Father Pat Nields, officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 with 7 p.m. Wake service at St. Francis Catholic Church. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at both visitation and funeral. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
Lori passed away on November 13, 2020 at Premier Estates in Pierce, Ne. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for later designation.