Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.