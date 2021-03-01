Long time Neligh resident Lois (Mickey) Helmer 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep,, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Brighton Gardens Assisted Living and Skilled Care facility in Omaha, Nebraska where she had been residing since November.
Due to Covid, vaccinations and uncertainty of weather, a celebration of her life will be held in April. An announcement regarding her memorial and a full obituary will be published at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Services Helmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.