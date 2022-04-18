Funeral services for Linda James, age 74, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Oakdale United Methodist Church in Oakdale. Pastor Bruce Phillips will officiate, with burial in Park Center Cemetery in rural Elgin, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska.
Linda died Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Linda R. (Hauser) James, daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Kraft) Hauser, was born November 10, 1947. She attended elementary school in Creighton, Nebraska, high school in Fairfield, Nebraska, and received her GED from Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at the nursing home in Neligh, Nebraska before moving to Lincoln, where she continued working as a CNA. Linda moved back to Oakdale when she retired.
Linda was the mother of eight children: Michelle, Dionne, Elberta, Anita, Henry III, Lynda, Heather, and Dustin. She loved canning, camping, road tripping, and raising chickens. Linda was a craft lover and made multiple plastic canvas and yarn crafts. She was also a good cook, specializing in liver and onions.
Linda is survived by her children, Michelle Sterling-Evans, Dionne (Jay) Sterling-Gorji, Elberta Carter, Anita (Chuck) Heying, Henry James III, Lynda (Lawrence) Lind, Heather (Shon) Guggenmos, and Dustin (Kayla) James; 15 grandchildren, Emily, Samara, Camryn, Layne, Yahsmin, Zachary, Ellie, Kayden, Brittany (Casey), Mitchell (Cayla), Avenly (Dylan), Rider, Henry IV, Tyler, and Austin; seven great-grandchildren, Leeland, Colton, Jason, Chloe, Lily, River, and Serina; and siblings, Albert (Barb) Hauser, Mary Ballard, Barbie (Allen) Strong, and Theresa Hauser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, DelRay Hauser and Steven Hauser; sister, Etta Mae; great-granddaughter, Koda Jo; and spouses, Richard Sterling and Henry James, Jr.; and her partner of 25 years, Arthur Griffith.