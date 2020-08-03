Lillie J. Shabram, 97, of Tilden, NE passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, NE.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Tilden Faith United Methodist Church, Tilden, NE, with Rev. Richard Chrisman officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery, rural Newman Grove, NE. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required at visitation and the church service.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
Lillie Josephine Shabram, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Vilim) Kopecky, was born north of Newman Grove, NE on December 11, 1922. She attended Bell School District 29 through the eighth grade. Lillie then attended Newman Grove High School, graduating with the class of 1941.
On January 3, 1946 she married Wayne Shabram at Madison, NE. The couple made their home and farmed eight miles north of Newman Grove. Wayne passed away on May 1, 1974. Lillie then moved to Tilden and became employed at the nursing home. She worked there for 18 years, retiring in 1992.
Lillie was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. She had a love for animals, especially dogs and birds.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; two brothers and one sister.