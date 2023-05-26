Lillian “Lil” M. Serna, 85, of Gainesville, passed away May 24, 2023 in Gainesville.
Lil was born August 7, 1937 in Walnut, NE. She spent 25 years as a farm wife in Nebraska before moving to Rock Springs, WY. Mrs. Serna became a resident of Gainesville in 1985. She had a long career in the auto parts industry where she developed many fond relationships. In her retirement, Lil spent several years working at Abigail’s Arms. Mrs. Serna enjoyed tending her flower and vegetable garden, dancing, fishing, and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include: daughter Bonnie Smith of Seward, NE; son Ron Billings and wife Kathy of Orchard, NE; grandchildren Cory, Misty, Shawn, T.J., Amber, Crystal, Justin, Chad, and Cassie; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Serna was preceded in death by: husband Jeff Serna; daughter Donna Billings; parents Roy and Ione (Tikalsky) Cederburg; brother Bill Cederburg; brother Jim Cederburg; and brother Jerry Cederburg.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 1922 and Heart to Heart Hospice.
You may register your condolences online at www.geojcarroll.com.