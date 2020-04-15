Leon W. Wagner was born July 27, 1938 on a farm near Neligh, NE to Elinor
(Kirstein) and Clyde Wagner. He was the oldest of four siblings. They lived at
numerous farmsteads around Neligh until moving into town when he was
fourteen where he resided until graduating from Neligh High School in 1955 at
the age of sixteen. He volunteered for the draft at the age of eighteen and served
in the Army from 1957 until 1959 as a tank mechanic stationed in Gelnhausen,
Germany. Upon returning from Germany he moved to Omaha where he worked
in a gas station and a Ford garage.
On August 7, 1960 he was united in marriage to Karen K. Sanne at Immanuel
Lutheran Church in Tilden. They resided in Omaha until 1963 when they moved to
Brady, NE and he worked on the 96 Ranch. They resided there until 1966 when
they moved to Stanton, NE where he worked at a feedlot for a short time until
moving to Holdrege in October where he worked for Roy Waller Feedlots. In 1971
they moved to Funk and he worked for Lloyd Erickson as a foreman for their
farming and cattle operation until his retirement in 2000 when he moved back to
Neligh. Leon was a solitary person who loved farming, horses, cattle, fixing things
and the simple life. He was extremely proud of his grandson who he had a very
special relationship with.
Leon is survived by his children and their spouses, Kim and Curt Madsen of Neligh,
Kevin and Shannon Wagner of Ozawkie, Kansas; grandson, Cody Madsen of
Lincoln; sister Malgene Patterson of Cozad; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; granddaughter, Carissa
Madsen; sister, Gaylene; and brother, Lorin.
Graveside services will be announced to be held at a later date.