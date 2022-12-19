Leon “Mike” McDaniel passed away on December 12, 2022 with his wife of 67 years by his side as he left this earth to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born December 30, 1934 to Blanche and Leonard McDaniel in Clearwater, NE.
Mike graduated from high school in Royal, NE and attended one semester at Wayne State Teachers College. In 1957 he joined the Army and spent two years at White Sands Missile Range. Mike loved living in New Mexico and went to work with civilian contractor Computing and Software at HAFB after discharge.
In 1972 he started McDaniel Training Stables, which became one of the most successful training facilities in the southwest. He competed, bred Arabians and judged horse shows all over the United States and Canada for many years. In 1996 he went to auction school and owned and operated The Auction Barn for nine years.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Leonard McDaniel, his in-laws Alice and Alois Mlnarik, his brother Lloyd McDaniel, his sister Lois Helmer, brother-in-laws Alois Mlnarik, Jr., Ronald Helmer and Robert Pick.
He is survived by his wife Audrey McDaniel, his daughter Teresa (Dean) Terrell, (La Luz) his son Tim (Linda) McDaniel, (Alamogordo), his granddaughters Chelsea (Gino) Colombari, (Panama City, FL) and Emelee (Dylan) Oliver, (Lubbock, TX), great grandchildren Gabrial and Natalia Colombari, his brother Larry (Gwen) McDaniel, (Florida), sister-in-laws Louise Pick, (Nebraska) and Pat (Gary) Charf, (Colorado), Helen McDaniel, (Colorado), several nieces and nephews and many friends as he never met a stranger.
Cremation has taken place by Baca Funeral Chapel and a Celebration of Life will be held at The Worship Center at later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warriors. Condolences can be sent to the Mike McDaniel Family at 325 Taylor Ranch Rd., Alamogordo NM 88310