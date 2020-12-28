Leon Harold Meyer, age 72, passed away December 20, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK from COVID-19. He was born July 25, 1948 on a farm at Pilger, NE to Harold Meyer and Margie Wendt Meyer. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Marla Heller.
He is survived by his daughters Amanda Leigh and husband Ross Henry and Ashley Noel Meyer and grandsons Zachary and Tucker. He is also survived by brothers Ron, Jerry and Jon and sisters Patty and Lorrie.
Leon graduated from Orchard High School and entered the Air Force in 1969 earning a Bronze Star After his retirement from the Air Force he established Overland Express Realty in Piedmont, OK where he worked until his death. To preserve the health and safety of friends and family, a memorial service will not be scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Piedmont Area Veterans Association, of which Leon was a founder and board member. PAVA, P.O. Box 253, Piedmont, OK 73078.