Funeral Services for Lena D. Troyer, age 72, of Orchard, NE will be 9 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Vernon Mast Residence, 51235 864th Road, Orchard, NE. Burial will be in the Orchard Amish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Vernon Mast Residence. Lena passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Left to mourn Lena is her husband of 49 years, David; children, John (Wilma) Troyer, William (Katie Ann) Troyer, David Jr. (Sylvia) Troyer, Dorothy (Jason) Camfield, Henry (Amanda) Troyer; 21 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.