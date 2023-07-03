Memorial services for Lawrence “Larry” Wright, age 85, of Meadow Grove, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska. John Petersen will officiate, with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170, and American Legion Riders.
Larry died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright was born in Holt County in a little house on a turkey farm. He attended a country school in Holt County until he and his sister Janice, along with his mother Lois, moved to Tilden. Larry attended high school there and worked in construction and highway resurfacing during his summers. Larry graduated from Tilden High School in 1955.
After high school, Larry joined the Air Force in 1958 and became an aircraft electrician. He worked on the “Looking Glass” aircraft EC-135 throughout his tour. This plane kept an Air Force General in the air 24/7 for 29 years.
Larry married Karen Novotny in Austin, Texas where he was stationed in 1959. They lived in Omaha until 1966 and then moved to a farm north of Meadow Grove.
Larry worked with his stepfather, Warren Kohl, at Kohl’s Chevrolet. He started farming with Warren and continued until he retired from that hard-working life in 2009. After his retirement, Larry enjoyed fishing, golfing, and sharing coffee with his friends in town. He collected antique tractors and always kept them running and polished to display at shows, fairs, and parades. Larry also loved music, collecting vinyl records and sheet music.
Larry is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Terri (Nick) Jackson; son, Tim Wright; grandchildren, Sydney (John), Taylor and Kegan Jackson; and great-grandsons, Jackson, Samuel, and Henry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars of American Legion. https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org