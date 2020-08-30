Funeral services for Lavona Ruterbories, age 87, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Reverend Pat Nields will officiate, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Lavona died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.
Lavona May Ruterbories, daughter of John and Lucille (Kinney) Zimmerle, was born on July 13, 1933, at Wolbach, Nebraska. She attended St. Edward Public School and graduated in 1951. Lavona married Vincent Ruterbories on November 24, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska. They had two children, Brian Ruterbories and Cindy Nielsen.
Lavona and Vincent lived south of Tilden for 18 years and near Elgin for eight years. In 1991, they moved to Orchard where Lavona resided until 2016, when she moved back to Tilden and moved into Prairie View Assisted Living Center. With health failing, Lavona moved to Arbor Care Center in Neligh in October of 2019.
Lavona was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and loved baking homemade bread.
Survivors include her son, Brian and his wife Brenda; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Zimmerle of Lompac, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; daughter, Cindy; brother, David; sister, Mary Cleone; and her parents.