Funeral services for Lavon Johnson, 94, will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at United Methodist Church in Verdigre at 10:30 am with burial to be held at Riverside Cemetery following the service. Visitation hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 10th at United Methodist Church in Verdigre officiated by Rev. Janet Burgel. Funeral arrangements are made by Ashburn Funeral home of Plainview.
Lavon LuRae (Spangler) Johnson was born to Alwalt and Myrtle (Bowden) Spangler on January 27th, 1929. She was raised on a farm with her 7 brothers and sisters in Star, NE located between Verdigre and O’Neill.
Lavon graduated from O’Neill High School in 1944. After graduation she went on to teach at a country school. In April of 1946, Marvin Wayne Johnson asked Lavon on a date to a dance. They danced their way to the Presbyterian Church in O’Neill NE on June 4th, 1947 where they exchanged their marriage vows. They made their home west of Verdigre, where they started their family. To this union 3 children were born: Darvin, Dawn, and Darla.
Lavon took pride in all that she did. Her flowers were impeccable, her stitchwork was immaculate, her outfits were exquisite, her dancing was flawless, and her love was immense. Everyone she met, she made feel special. Lavon enjoyed coloring, writing poetry, crocheting, and telling jokes and stories. Her family was her greatest achievement, and she loved to brag about them.
She is survived by her children: Darvin and Carol Johnson of Lincoln; Warren and Dawn Montgomery of Orchard; and Roger and Darla Hauf of Clearwater. 8 grandchildren: Del (Kristi) Johnson, Travis (Lisa) Montgomery, Devin (Carrie Kucera) Johnson, Trent (Cindy) Montgomery; Aimee (Jeremiah) Bartak, Desirae (Nate) Schwager, Ashley (Travis) Shaffer, Aaron (Kaylee) Hauf and Trista Ashman (Rick Stava). 24 great grandchildren with 1 on the way: Justin, Morgan, Kylie, and Bryce Johnson, Collin, Connor, & Ryann Montgomery, Jaylin Johnson, Trever, Payton, and Harper Montgomery, Bree Bartak, Mason, Braxton, Treyson, and Gracelynn Schwager, Ramzee Hauf, Brantlee and Brycen Shaffer, Trentin and Jadin Ostrand, and Madison and Ella Ashman along with many relatives and friends.
Lavon was preceded in death by her parents, Awalt & Myrtle Spangler; husband, Marvin Johnson; 7 brothers and sisters; step-granddaughter Traci Snyder.
If you have ever received a handmade gift from Lavon, I hope you can feel the “love stitched in” (as she had written in 1 of her many poems). To her family, she was their Angel on Earth and now she is their Angel in Heaven.