Funeral services for Larry Werkmeister, age 80, of Neligh will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Norlyn Bartens officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Neligh American Legion Post #172 and VFW #5287 and Legion Riders. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral is Handling arrangements.
Larry passed away December 13, 2021 at his home.
Larry Stephen Werkmeister was born on June 11, 1941 to Marsellus and Leona (Gnirk) Werkmeister at Winner, South Dakota. He attended Tilden High School and graduated with The Class of 1958. After graduating high school, he went on to Norfolk Jr. College. On December 14, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Air Force at Omaha and was honorably discharged on December 7, 1964 at Mather Air Force Base in Mather California. Larry farmed from 1965 to 1972 and than he began lifetime career of driving truck hauling livestock, grain, and fertilizer, which he enjoyed very much. Larry enjoyed telling stories of his many trucking adventures. On September 14, 1979 he united in marriage to Jeanne (VanPatter) Suhr at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. He retired in 2016 and began a new hobby, trucking and helping on the farm with his grandsons. Larry enjoyed trucking, camping, spending time with family, and cheering on the Cubs. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Neligh American Legion Post #172 serving actively on the color guard, and NRA.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jeanne Werkmeister of Neligh, NE. Children: June Ann Werkmeister of Pierce, NE; Greg (Tina) Suhr of O’Neill, NE; and Julie (Mark) Smith of Neligh, NE. Grandchildren: Cassandra Borgmyer, Preston (Kaylee) Smith and Spencer (Kylie) Smith. Great grandchildren: Serenity Borgmyer, Leighton Smith, and Emmy Smith. Mother-in-law, Arlene Francis; his in-laws: Ron and Caryl Storm, Denny and Janet Francis, Julie Jackson, Connie Francis and Sam White and many nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Myrna Johnson. Nephews: Mark Johnson and Tim Storm. Father-in-law, Ray Francis.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com