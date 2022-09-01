A Memorial Service for Larry D. Jones, age 70, of Madison, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway, PMA, will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, August 29, 2022 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Larry was born in Tilden, Nebraska on February 10, 1952, to Leon and Norma Jones. He was a graduate of Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Kearney State College. Larry did graduate work at the University of Nebraska - Kearney, Wayne State College, and the University of South Dakota.
He married Brenda G. Lang on August 26, 1972. The couple has lived in Madison, Nebraska the majority of their fifty-year marriage, where they raised their two boys, Eric and Travis.
He began his teaching career in 1977 as the director of vocal and instrumental music at Pope John XXIII High School in Elgin, Nebraska. From 1980 to 1995, he served as the director of instrumental music at Madison Public Schools. Larry owned and operated Midwest Music Center, a music retail store in downtown Norfolk, Nebraska, from 1995 to 2008. In 2008, he returned to teaching instrumental music at Wisner-Pilger Public Schools until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his professional career and retirement, he served as an adjudicator and clinician for school music contests.
Larry’s passion for music inspired hundreds of students over the years. He had a gift for growing school music programs that became a pride of the school district and the community. He cherished the fellowship of other music educators. Larry was active in Music Educators National Conference, Nebraska Music Educators Association, National Association for Music Education, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association, and Northeast Nebraska State Bandmasters Association.
In his free time, Larry enjoyed nothing more than a still evening on the water with his fishing buddy, Rob, rooting for Husker sports teams and watching black and white westerns on “Saddle Up Saturday.” He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Jones, and father-in-law, George Lang.
Larry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Brenda Jones; children, Eric Jones (Gretchen) and Travis Jones (Jeanine); grandchildren Harper Jones, Dominick Harris, Rhyenne Jones, and Tyrus Jones; mother, Norma Jones; mother-in-law, Orma Lang; siblings, Cheryl Kaczor (Gary), Gary Jones, Glenda Sonnenfelt (Steve), Karen Furstenau (Randy), and Gale Jones along with many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorials to establish a scholarship.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.