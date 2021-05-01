Memorial services for Larry W. Hansen, age 73, of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Chaplain Gordon Braun will officiate. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a reception at Eldorado Clubhouse, 1227 Eldorado Rd. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his home in Norfolk.
Larry was born June 14, 1947 in Tilden, to Merlin and Ruthe (Wagner) Hansen. In high school, he served as N Club Vice President, a member of Student Council, and participated in football, basketball and track. In 1965, Larry graduated from Neligh High School. Following graduation, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where Larry graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in 1970.
After college, Larry worked as a claims adjuster with Aid Insurance and farmed with his dad. For the majority of his working career, Larry was a claims adjuster for United Fire and Casualty.
He enjoyed being active. In his early years, Larry ran 10Ks, rode his bike to neighboring towns, belonged to volleyball leagues, fished and played golf. Later on, Larry could be found walking at Skyview Lake, at the Y, playing poker, and enjoying more fishing and golf.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy Hansen of Bennington, son Dan (Kristal) Hansen of Bennington, grandchildren Baylee, Sydney, Brynlee, and Ayla, sister Nancy Bitney and two nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice in Larry’s name.