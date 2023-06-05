Memorial Service for Larry V. Good, age 73, of Neligh, Nebraska, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with Father Pat Nields, officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Larry passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to the family for later designation.
Larry Vernon Good was born on January 9, 1950 to Vernon and Elaine (Filsinger) Good at Tilden, Nebraska. He attended Neligh High School and graduated with the Class of 1968. Larry also attended college in Milford and received a degree in Mechanics. He married Patti Heeney on July 11, 1975. Larry raised pigs for 10 years and worked at NAPA and State Department of Roads as a diesel mechanic until he retired in 2010. He also was known for repairing transmissions at home. Larry enjoyed restoring antique red tractors, working in his shop, and spending time with “Jack” his dog. He also liked hunting and fishing. Larry liked to fix and tinker in his shop, he could fix anything. But most of all he enjoyed going to his kids and grandkids activities and being with family. He cared for others more than himself. He belonged to Tractor Clubs and Antelope County Tractor Show.
Survived by his wife, Patti Good of Neligh, NE and his children: Karri Reynolds, Sioux Falls, SD; Julie and husband, Eric Hanson of Scribner, NE; Christina and husband, Michael Hines of Norfolk, NE; Ryan and wife, Megan Good of Firth, NE; Meagan Good of Rapid City, SD. 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Sister, Carrol and husband, Dennis Baier of Wayne, NE and nephews, Trevin and Todd Baier.
Preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in law R. James and Elaine Heeney.