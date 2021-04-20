Larry A. Braband, 68, of Elgin died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin with Rev. Norlyn Bartens officiating. Burial will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com
