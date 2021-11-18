Funeral services for Larry S. Bartee, age 77, of Tilden, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, at Tilden City Auditorium. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Larry died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
Larry S. Bartee, son of Straley and Neva (Kilmer) Bartee, was born July 23, 1944, north of Tilden. In 1962, Larry attended Wayne State College and in 1964 attended Northeast Junior College. He married Janet R. Marsh of Neligh in 1964. Two children were born to this union, Deda Marie and Derek Larry.
Larry sold insurance and mutual funds until he received his real estate license in 1973. In 1977, he got his broker and appraiser licenses. This is when Larry started EV Spa and Family Fashions Clothing Store. In 1981, Larry opened Elkhorn Valley Real Estate and was a top selling farm real estate agency for many years. He was still working up until his terminal cancer diagnosis.
Larry enjoyed watching his two amazing children and grandchildren compete in sports and music and do well in their academic careers. His hobbies included, Keno, Poker, golf, watching the WSOP Senior Tournament, and pampering his dog. He especially enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas for his birthday and taking care of his wife, Janet.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Bartee of Tilden; children, Deda (Chris) Myhre and Derek (Wendy) Bartee; grandchildren, Kayla (Johnny) Bebek, Alex (Kenzie) Myhre, and Kennedy Bartee; two great-grandchildren, Jack Bebek and June Bebek; and siblings, Evelyn Torkelson, Kathy (Charlie) Qualset, and Rebecca (Gary) Inness.