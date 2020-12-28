Kieth A. Lieding, 78, of Webster City, Iowa, and formerly of Orchard and South Sioux City, Nebraska, passed away on December 26, 2020.
He was born June 28, 1942, and raised in Orchard, Nebraska. He was a graduate of Orchard High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as a cook. After completing his military service, Kieth began a forty-year career as a truck driver spending the majority of that time working for Greenfield Trucking Company. He drove over 1 million miles and was awarded multiple awards for safety and driver-of-the month. Following his retirement, Kieth worked for the Ft. Dodge School District as a crossing guard where he enjoyed helping the children safely traverse to/from school each day.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cecil Leiding of Orchard, Nebraska and his siblings Donald and Darlene.
He is survived by his two daughters: Correna Panagiotou and her husband John of North Charleston, South Carolina; Angelena Gilroy of Gardnerville, Nevada, and two grandchildren
Amanda Gilroy of Hawaii and William Gilroy (Shayna) of Nevada, and three great-grandchildren, Irah, Randy and Irie; brother Gordon Leiding of Orchard, Nebraska; brother Russel Leiding (Pat) of North Platte, Nebraska; and Kenneth Leiding (Sharon) of Norfolk, Nebraska; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 31st from 11am to 11:30 am at the Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview, Nebraska. Greek Orthodox Christian Funeral services will follow at 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment and military honors will be at the Orchard Cemetery at 1pm.
Please note: to respect the safety of the family and friends, COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing is required.
Kieth’s daughters would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, medical-staff and caregivers who assisted with Kieth’s care and provided him kindness during his illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Ashburn Funeral Home, 205 N Elm St, Plainview, Nebraska. Offer online condolences at https://www.ashburnfh.com/