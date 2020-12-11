Funeral service for Kenneth A. Pollock, age 88, of Neligh, NE will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with Pastor Norlyn Bartens, officiating.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Monday, December 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Masks and social distancing is required due to the current health concern at both visitation and funeral service.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home of Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com