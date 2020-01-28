Mass of Christian Burial for Keith Thomson, age 59, of Lynch, Nebraska will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Reverend Bernard Starman will be Celebrant, with burial in Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Keith died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch, Nebraska.
Ivan “Keith” Thomson also known as “Beef” was born on December 22, 1960, to Ivan J. and Dorothy (Purviance) Thomson, the third child of eight. He grew up in Lynch and attended Lynch Public School, graduating in 1979. He was active in football, basketball, track, and baseball. He also worked the Omaha World Herald paper route. After high school Keith attended college at the University of Springfield graduating with a degree in automotive in 1981.
He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in wildlife biology. It was there that he met Cindy Woitalewicz. They were married in 1983. To this union Samantha Anna Lee Thomson was born. They resided in Plattsmouth, Nebraska while Keith was employed with Nebraska Game and Parks. Later, he was transferred to Tecumseh by the game and parks. Keith later was employed by Cable TV in Holdrege and Broken Bow.
He returned to Lynch to work at Three River Telco in 1989 where he continued to work for 31 years. On July 24, 1993, he was united in marriage to Gina Marie Larson. To this union five children were born. Larissa (17), Trevor (15), Connor (14), Sierra (11), and Makayla (5).
Keith had many talents. He specialized in taxidermy, construction, wood working, mechanics and more. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, shooting sports, Husker football, and western movies.
He loved his children and grandchildren. Spending time with them, teaching them his talents, and going hunting, fishing, playing ice hockey, sledding, coaching baseball and soccer and attending all their extra-curricular activities. Keith also coached his kids in shooting sports for 10 years helping them compete at many state and national events. He was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Keith is survived by wife Gina (Larson) Thomson; children Larissa, Trevor, Connor, Sierra, and Makayla of Page, Nebraska and daughter Samantha (Philip) Griffin of Snellville, Georgia and their children, Macie, Haylee, Walker and Christian; his mother, Dorothy Thomson of Lynch, Nebraska; and siblings, Denis Thomson of Norfolk, Nebraska, Kevin Thomson of Lynch, Nebraska, Jim Thomson of Calloway, Nebraska, Mike Thomson of Lynch, Nebraska, Michelle Thomson of Pierce, Nebraska, and Deanna Mulhair of Palmyra, Nebraska; father and mother-in-law, Lynn and Jane Larson of Page, Nebraska, sisters-in-law, Marina Larson of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Valerie Livingston of Orchard, Nebraska; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan; his sister, Cindy, maternal grandparents, Roy and Helen Purviance; paternal grandparents, Clayton and Icle Thomson; and brother-in-law, Craig Livingston.