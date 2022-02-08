Memorial Service for Kay Stearns, age 87, of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with Father James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger, officiating.
Visitation will be an hour before the service at the St. Francis Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kay passed away on Feb. 7, 2022 in Norfolk. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Kay Elizabeth Stearns was born in Wood River, Nebraska; September 22, 1934 to R. Harold and Mildred (Bridger) O’Kane. She graduated from Wood River High School with the Class of 1952. On August 8,1953 she was united in marriage to Robert L. Stearns at Wood River. Her main job was raising her 7 children. The family moved to Neligh in 1969. She worked at Antelope Mutual Insurance as a secretary for many years. Kay enjoyed playing piano. She volunteered as accompanist for the Neligh Nursing Center and The Willows and played for the Neligh-Oakdale High School choir for several years. She was involved in the Golden Grannies, Fine Arts, St. Francis Rosary Sodality.
Kay is survived by her brother, Father James D. O’Kane of Omaha. NE, her children: Mike (Marlene) Stearns of Lafayette, LA; Sharon (Terry) Anson of Milton, FL; Rosie Stearns of Council Bluffs, IA; Dan (Cindy) Stearns of Eagle River AK; David (Shirley) Stearns of Norfolk, NE; Mark (Lin) Stearns of Lawrence, KS and Matt (Mandy) Stearns of Valdosta, GA. 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Steve Anson and his daughter Krista.