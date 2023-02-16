Kathleen (Steinkraus)Palmer passed away February 14, 2023 at the Plainview Manor. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on February 22, 2023 at the United Church of Christ in Plainview Ne. Visitation will be February 21, 2023 5:00-7:00 at the United Church of Christ. Burial in the Plainview cemetery.
Kathleen was born December 25, 1925 to James F and Opal (Nelson) Foster. Kathleen grew up in Plainview and graduated from Plainview high school in 1943. She taught school south of Plainview.
She married Allan Steinkraus on January 30, 1945. They lived on the family farm south of Plainview. Allan died on October 30 1972. Kathleen married Marvin Palmer on November 11, 1979, Marvin and Kathleen made their home on his ranch Northwest of Bartlett until 1981 when they moved to a ranch west of Chambers. They worked side by side retiring to Chambers in 1991. They then did some trucking until 2009. Marvin passed away February 22, 2013, and Kathleen moved to Plainview in 2015 she lived in an apartment then at the assisted living and the manor. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and could have a meal ready anytime you showed up. She loved playing cards belonging to several card clubs. She loved playing pinochle with her sons and grandsons staying late just to play one more game with “Chambers Rules.”
She is survived by sons Eugene (Dodi) children Adam and David Steinkraus, Barry (Lou) children Brian (Kristin) Steinkraus, Laura (Ward) Frahm, Lisa (Travis) Montgomery, John (Dani) Steinkraus, Rick (Judy) children Melissa (Greg) Moser, Kristy (Scott) Wagner, Allan (Vanessa) Steinkraus. Stepchildren Duane (Carol) Palmer children Ken (Shelly), Kristy (Jeff) Braithwait, Kevin (Jody) Palmer , Tammy (Joe) Crocker, Ward (Karen) Putnam, Teresa (Craig) Carsten, Gloria (Bill) Stipes children Donna McKillip, Sherry (Brian) Murphy, Roger Preston, Wes (Marilyn) Palmer children Ron (Annette) Palmer, Brenda (John) Koenig, Keith (Cathy) children Bryan (Bonnie) Palmer, Sara (Mike) Mahony, Alison (AJ) Kluthe, Luke (Mandy) Palmer, Jay (Jaci) Palmer, Mert (Pam ) Palmer, Son Cody Bayer. Brother Warren Foster
Many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Husbands Allan Steinkraus and Marvin Palmer, daughter Marilyn, Grandson Clint Steinkraus, step grandson Todd Putnam
Ashburn Funeral Hom in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.