Graveside services for Katherine Nan Koinzan will be March 26, 2022 at 1:30pm at Bartlett Cemetery in Bartlett, Ne. Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com
Katherine Nan, daughter of Greg and Courtney Koinzan, was born in Omaha, Nebraska on March 18, 2022 at 9:40 p.m. and entered into God’s arms at 10:40 p.m. on March 18, 2022.
Loved on this earth by her parents, Greg and Courtney, siblings Etta and Otto Koinzan, Grandparents: Barton and Sandi Koinzan, Doug and Letti Nichols; Great Grandparents Jerri Koinzan, Helen Strotheide, Leland and Pat Nichols. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was welcomed into Heaven by her great grandparents Marvin Koinzan, Ralph Strotheide, Oscar and Katherine Poulsen.
While her time on earth was short she will be remembered always.