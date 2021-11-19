Kasey Allen Dye, age 30, a resident of Neligh, passed away Saturday, November 13, in Ft. Scott, Kansas where he had been working on a wind farm project. He was born February 21, 1991, in Urbana, Illinois, the son of Paul Edward Dye and Pamela Kay Adams. Kasey married Chelsy Grim on February 22, 2021, in Pierce, Nebraska. Kasey was an accomplished mechanic and had worked for several years for Malta Ready Mix where he helped construct wind turbines throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially fishing, camping and riding four wheelers. He also loved to barbecue and spend time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Chelsy, of the home in Neligh, Nebraska; and his children, Owen and Whitley, Hudson, Austin, Riley, Cooper and Max, Also surviving are his parents, Pamela Paulding and Paul Dye (Mary), all of Illinois, brothers, Kevin Paulding, Andrew Dye, Gentury Swyear, Waylon Paulding, Jason Parks and Kevin Parks and sisters, Jessica Goberson, Val Paulding, Ashely Dye and Cheyanne Dye. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Kevin Paulding and a nephew, Clayton.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, December 3rd at the KC Hall, 115 S. Second St., Elgin. A time for food and fellowship will follow the service. Private burial will take place at a later date in Illinois. Arrangements in Kansas were handled by the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott.
Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-chelsy-with-funeral-costs-for-her-husband?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR0GeBpzHn11lQEH3wl2YJ9RmZC_AsIdZ0l622T_Fa0nVBzSY5AcGhTA2zI