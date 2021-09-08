Karlene R. Moser, 73 of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home near Elgin, following a long battle with cancer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. A private family inurnment will follow in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin, NE.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.