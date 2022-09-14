Kay (K) Earl Barritt was born at home on September 2, 1930 to Marvel (Clifton) and Kenneth Barritt in Norfolk, Nebraska. He was the oldest of 4. He attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948. After high school he stayed with his grandparents Elizabeth (Crellin) and Fredrick Clifton, south of Chambers and helped them farm and ranch.
He entered the Marine Corp January 1951 and received his training at Camp Pendleton in California. He was discharged as a Marine Corporal in the 1st Marine Recon Company in February 1954 after spending 13 months in Korea. He received the Korean Service Medal, Sharp Shooter, UN Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and the National Defense Medal. In 2018, he received the Korean Veteran Peace Medal.
On May 21, 1956 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Ericson, Nebraska he married Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Zwiener. They were blessed with 6 children Deb, Donna, Dennis, Dan, Beth and Doug. He worked on ranches, farms, milked cows and delivered fuel while living in Chambers, Burwell, Norfolk and Stuart during their 64 years of marriage.
K was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans. He was Legion Commander (3 times), Chaplain, Post Service Officer, on Lounge Committee and Manager of the Club (12 years). In 1996 K. and Betty were the Legionnaire Family of the Year.
K was also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4th Degree Knight. He was Secretary, Outdoor Guard, Deputy Grand Knight, and Grand Knight. He received Knight of the Year in 2006; Saint Boniface Appreciation Award in 1994; Family of the Year in 2002 and he was Bingo Chairman (17 years).
In 2005, K and Betty were the Grand Marshalls of the July 4th Parade. He was a Boy Scout Master for several years. He was always active in the community including the Stuart Legion, the St. Boniface Church, School and Cemetery, White Horse Museum and Parkside Manor.
No matter where he was, he had a twinkle in his eye with a big grin and a laugh. K loved his yard and garden, feeding the birds and squirrels, restoring and refinishing antique furniture and playing cards. For many years you would find K and Betty along with Ray and Mary Krysl either playing cards, going on trips or to the Korean War Reunions. K and Betty moved into Parkside Manor Nursing Home in 2019.
K is survived by his children Deb (Neal) Kramer, Stuart; Donna (Scott) Bernt, Butte; Dennis Barritt, Norfolk; Beth (Chad) Kaup, Neligh; Doug (Cathy) Barritt, Sutton; and daughter-in-law Rose Barritt, O’Neill, 13 grandkids Chris Kramer, Amy Gubbels, Jamie Kramer, Jim Bernt, Julie Williams, Jackie Kern, Jessica Markvicka, Jay Barritt, Jamie Brabec, Dylan Kaup, Dawson Kaup, Samantha Dearmont, and Cody Barritt and 18 great-grandkids; brother Ron (Virginia) Barritt of Norfolk and sister-in-law Darlene Barritt of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Kenneth and Marvel Barritt, son Dan, daughter-in-law Ann, sister Marlene Kleensang and brother Jim Barritt.
Memorials can be made to ALS in the Heartland, Omaha or St. Boniface Church, Stuart.