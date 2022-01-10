Judy Stearns, age 67, of Clearwater, passed away on Friday, Jan.7 at her home, southwest of Clearwater, surrounded by her family. Following her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
Judy Ann Kaczor was born on October 24, 1954 in O’Neill, Nebraska to John and Betty (Bollwitt) Kaczor. She attended Ewing High School and enjoyed playing Volleyball and being a Cheerleader, before she graduated in 1972.
Judy married her High School Sweetheart, Ronald Stearns on April 26, 1975 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. The couple made their home on the family ranch, southwest of Clearwater. To this union, one son was born: Barry.
Judy worked several places throughout the years, but most probably knew her from her time at the FSA office in Neligh. She truly enjoyed working on the farm with her husband, Ron. She enjoyed all the changes that each season brought, but especially liked calving season, with her spotted cows. Judy was a true animal lover, every animal on the place had a name.
Judy enjoyed learning new things and took a study at home class for painting and taught herself to paint. She did over 40 paintings through the years. She also was an avid Duke Basketball fan, taking her grandson to see them play in Omaha. Judy also enjoyed Husker Volleyball, canning, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.
Judy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ron Stearns of Clearwater; son, Barry (Mandy) Stearns of Ewing; two grandsons, Barrett and Colten Stearns; three siblings, Brenda (Tom) Switzer of Clearwater, Randy (Becky) Kaczor of Ewing, Terry (Connie) Kaczor of Ewing; many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Kaczor.