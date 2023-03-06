Funeral services for Joyce Roewert, age 91, of Tilden, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Buffalo Creek) in rural Tilden. Reverend Berry Williams will officiate, with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Joyce died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Joyce Marian Roewert, daughter of Algot Stenberg and Ila Osberg, was born December 29, 1931, at her parent’s home in Wausa, Nebraska. She attended elementary school and high school in Wausa, graduating in 1949, and attended college at Wayne State. On August 24, 1951, Joyce was united in marriage to Arland Roewert at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They were blessed with three children, Sharyl, Joy, and Merle.
Joyce lived in Wausa until her marriage, and together they farmed on the same place near Tilden for 57 years. They retired and moved into Tilden in 2009. Arland and Joyce celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2016.
Joyce was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church (Buffalo Creek) and was active in the Ladies Aid and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also involved in 4-H clubs, served on the District 34 school board, enjoyed square dancing and playing cards.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Joy (Gene) Fields; son, Merle (Maureen) Roewert; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; husband; two sisters; one brother; and her daughter, Sharyl.