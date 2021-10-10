Funeral services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, age 96, of Neligh will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.
Mel passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
Joseph “Mel” Melvin Armitage was born on November 9, 1924 at Gering, Nebraska to Joseph and Hazel (Hampson) Armitage. He attended High School at Brainard, NE. He was united in marriage to Henrietta “Hank” Paul on March 13, 1944 in North Platte, Nebraska. He worked at UP Railroad Depot Operator in Maxwell, NE, farmed in Gothenburg, NE, mechanic in Cheyenne, WY and Sidney, NE. Bee Farming in Norfolk, NE, Grothe Farms, and Crafts Inc. in Norfolk, NE before retiring to Neligh, Nebraska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafts, painting saw blades, making wooden animals, playing cards, football, spending time with family and friends!
Survived by his children: Carolyn (Dwayne) Keith of Norfolk, NE, Marlene (Ed) Schindler of Neligh, NE, and Dwayne (Sue) Armitage of Norfolk, NE, and daughter-in-law, Pat Armitage of Norfolk, NE. 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. Half sister, Helen McWilliams of Colorado.
Preceded in death by his parents; spouse of 72 years; son, Robert “Bob” Armitage. Three brothers and 3 sisters. Granddaughter and three great granddaughters