Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Abler, age 48, of Norfolk, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Brett Jamrog will be celebrant.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph died Monday, January 16, 2023, at his residence.
