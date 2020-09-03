Mass of Christian Burial for Josef J. “Joe” Cunningham, age 73, of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to
Mass at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. The Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart Parish’s Facebook page. Also, the Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website under Joe’s obituary.
Mr. Cunningham passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Faith Regional Health Services. Josef James was born June 26, 1947 in O’Neill, Nebraska to Joseph and Sylvia (Caulfield) Cunningham. Joe was an independent car salesman and worked for a variety of car dealerships in Colorado, Arizona and Nebraska. His other jobs included Hupp’s Wholesale, Conklin Company, a tar roofing company, as a Lyft driver in Arizona, and as a limo driver in Norfolk. Joe never retired and up into his last days of life, he mowed lawns and served as a substitute Norfolk Daily News route driver.
Joe loved his Corvette, Pontiacs, and Lincoln cars, traveling the open roads and his collies. He always had two dogs and loved them as his children. His daily routine was taking them out early in the morning to let them run in the country or through the park and a walk in the evening. Joe loved the NFL and his favorite teams were the Broncos and Bears. He loved Jesus and his family with his whole heart as well. Always there for us at a drop of a hat. He was a pure joy to spend time with his visits, texts and calls. He was a bright light in the lives of many
with his kind loving words and gestures.
He is survived by his children Kim (Ron) Bilstein of Battle Creek, Michele (Bob) Guthrie of Norfolk, Joey Porter of Norfolk, Brandon (Holly) Cunningham of Norfolk, and Desireé (Jason) Wilkinson of Neligh, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, sisters Barbara (James) Walnofer of Orchard and Pat (Dick) Harmon of Lincoln, and nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com .